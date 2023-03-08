Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

Adani Power on Tuesday said it has amalgamated its six subsidiaries with itself after receiving NCLT nod for the same last month. The six companies, APML, APRL, UPCL, REL, REGL and APMuL, now stand amalgamated with APL, it said. In December last year, the company's secured creditors had approved the scheme of amalgamation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}