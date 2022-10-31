Adani Power extends timeline to acquire DB Power's assets till 30 November

The timeline for completion of the ₹7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has been extended by one month till 30 November, 2022, said Adani Power on 31 October in a stock regulatory filing.
"The parties (Adani Power and DB Power) to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to extend the long stop date as 30th November 2022, or achieving the closing/completion," a BSE filing stated.
In August, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd (DB Power), which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh.
Backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd., the DB Power has long and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity and has been operating its facilities profitably.
The initial term of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) shall be till October 31, 2022, which may be extended by mutual agreement, it had stated, adding, the enterprise value of the DB Power was estimated at ₹7,017 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.
Engaged in the business of establishing, operating and maintaining a thermal power generating station in Chhattisgarh, DB Power was incorporated on 12 October, 2006 under the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.
During last 3 financial years, the turnover of DB Power has been recorded at ₹3,488 crore (for FY 2021-22); ₹2,930 crore (for FY 2020-21) and ₹3,126 crore (for FY 2019-20), respectively. The DPPL (Diliigent Power Pvt Ltd) is the holding company of DB Power.
