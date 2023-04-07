Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani opens power plant for supply to Bangladesh

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao
Adani Power, said in a regulatory filing on Friday, that Unit 1 of the new plant has begun operations with a capacity of 800 MW.

Adani Power, said in a regulatory filing on Friday, that Unit 1 of the new plant has begun operations with a capacity of 800 MW. This is part of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), according to the filing.

APJL, a wholly-owned unit of Adani Power, has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to 748 MW from Unit 1 to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

Meanwhile, the second unit of 800 MW is in the final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned soon, the company said. On 8 February, Adani Power reported its consolidated net profit plunged 96% from a year earlier to 8.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q3FY23), from 218.5 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, jumped by 45% to 7,764.4 crore from 5,360.9 crore a year ago.

