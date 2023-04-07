Adani opens power plant for supply to Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the second unit of 800 MW is in the final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned soon, the company said. On 8 February, Adani Power reported its consolidated net profit plunged 96% from a year earlier to ₹8.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q3FY23), from ₹218.5 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, jumped by 45% to ₹7,764.4 crore from ₹5,360.9 crore a year ago.