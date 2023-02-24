Adani Power to supply electricity to Bangladesh at a reduced price: Report
Bangladesh’s state-run Power Development Board (PDB) earlier this month sought to revise to a 2017 power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd as the price for the coal-generated electricity appeared too expensive
Dhaka: Adani Power on Thursday promised to supply electricity to Bangladesh at a reduced price keeping consistent with the generation cost in the country’s existing coal-fired plants.
