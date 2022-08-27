Adani, Reliance, PSUs tussle over distressed Chhattisgarh-based thermal power project1 min read . 03:09 PM IST
Apart from RIL and Adani Power, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) in partnership with REC Ltd have also placed bids for the project.
Multi-billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have both tried their hands previously in same projects, but this time their firms Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Adani Power are competing to secure a distressed coal-based power project Lanco Amarkantak.
Apart from Reliance Industries Limited and Adani Power, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) in partnership with REC Ltd – formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited – have also placed bids for the project, reported Economic Times.
According to details, RIL had made the most lucrative bid of around ₹1960 crore for the project and may pay the money upfront to lenders. If the company’s bid is selected, it would be RIL’s foray into coal-based power production, the report added.
In comparison, Adani’s Power offered ₹1800 crore for the project, including bonds at 8 per cent interest payable over 5 years. While PFC-REC duo has offered ₹3,400 crore payable to be paid in 20 years and 40 per cent equity to lenders.
Lanco Amarkantak Power has already claims worth ₹4,632 crore from 17 lenders, including PFC and REC’s share account for 42 per cent of the admitted claims.
The distressed power project initiated the sale process after the lenders rejected a bid by Vedanta Ltd that offered ₹3,000 crore to lenders -- including ₹2,150 crore in the bonds form which would be payable over 7 years and the remaining in cash.
Following the initiation of the sale process, the resolution professional received 11 expression of interest (EOIs).
The reports further adds that Adani Power, Jindal Power Ltd, Twin Star Technologies, Vedanta, Oaktree Capital and a consortium of PFC, RFC submitted EOIs for the project.
