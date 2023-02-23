Adani rout has room to run as charts show 85% call still valid

Recent price action suggests some buyers are starting to see value in Adani Power after an almost 70% slump from its August highs through last week’s low. The shares are down about 43% from their Jan. 24 close. The formation of a doji candlestick pattern last week — in which opening and closing levels are closely aligned — occurred right at the lower line of a long-term rising channel. The odds of a larger rebound will increase only if the shares break above resistance at 191 rupees. Failure to do so would make the zone from 136 rupees to 141 rupees vulnerable, creating the risk of a drop to around 100 rupees.

