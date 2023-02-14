Amid the Hindenburg report on Adani Group building tension in the stock market, Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur on 14 February filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking investigation against Adani Group, reported Live Law.

The petition has been filed by Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur alleging that Gautam Adani and his associates have "swindled lakhs of crores of public money".

According to the details, the plea also seeks a probe against LIC & SBI for allegedly investing in Adani FPO at ₹3200 ashare when price was ₹1800 ashare in secondary market.

Dr Jaya Thakur in her plea sought the probe to be taken up by by investigating agencies like CBI, ED, DRI, SEBI, RBI, SFIO etc under the supervision and monitoring of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Currently, the apex court is considering two other PILs that have sought probe against Hindenburg Research for causing stock market losses through short-selling.

Earlier on Friday, noted that the investors in Adani Group suffered losses after the short-seller Hindenburg Research's report and observed that there is a need to safeguard investors.

The bench, chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to suggest measures to ensure protection of Indian investors after the short selling report on Adani Group. It had fixed hearing on two PILs on 13 February.

Also, the CJI sought the Ministry of Finance and SEBI's response by 13 February on how to ensure that investors are protected in future.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.