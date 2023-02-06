Congress will launch a nationwide protest from Parliament to the streets on Monday. The Grand old party will be protesting outside the branches of the Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) and State Bank of India(SBI).

While Congress MPs will protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament precincts, the NSUI-Youth Congress will hold demonstrations outside the SBI and LIC offices at the Parliament police station.

Congress has been trying to harness the support of opposition parties over the Adani issue but it remains to be seen whether parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress will join Congress-led protest or only convey their moral support over the issue.

Congress on Monday also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP while raising 3 questions to the PM over the Adani row. They questioned the ‘deafening’ silence of the PM over the allegations leveled against the Adani group.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh questioning PM Modi on Twitter wrote “The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 question to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji"

Congress along with other opposition parties have alleged that the drop in prices of Adani group shares is a scam involving common people's money since LIC and SBI have invested in these companies. A total of 16 opposition parties have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the allegations raised by US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has maintained that the government has nothing to hide over the Adani row while accusing the Opposition of evading discussion in the Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the fall in Adani share prices was a company-specific issue and argued that the regulators Sebi and RBI should always be on their toes to keep the equity market stable.