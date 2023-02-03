The future of government employees cannot be left to the mercy of the share market, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February while referring to the rout in Adani group stocks.

Adding more, he said that his government has reintroduced the old pension scheme as funds under the new scheme were invested in shares and was of the opinion that the old pension scheme (OPS) should be reintroduced in the entire nation.

Asking the Centre to return the funds of the state government employees deposited in the new pension scheme (NPS), Gehlot added that his state government will move the Supreme Court.

"Employees are our brothers and we cannot leave them to the mercy of the share market. Shares of Adani Saab have fallen and there is a turmoil in the entire country and abroad. Shares of those who have given loans (to Adani group) have fallen including SBI and LIC," Gehlot said.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises rout row: Congress to stage nationwide protest on February 6

According to Gehlot, the the entire NPS fund is being pumped into the share market. He added that this argument was given by the state government when it implemented the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

The Rajhasthan CM also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why he wants NPS to continue.

"I would like to say again that the entire House should unite to talk about it. OPS will have to be implemented - today or tomorrow. The Centre is not giving us our money deposited in the NPS. It is our money. If they will not give, then we will move the Supreme Court," Gehlot said.

On the issue of divisions in the party, the state CM rebuffed the leader of the opposition's claim and said there cannot be a bigger lie than the claim that the NDA government takes all religions and castes together.

"This is the issue of our party. This is what Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign is all about...there should be peace, brotherhood and love in the country. This is our thinking. We think that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains should all remain united in the country," the senior Congress leader said.

He said there is not a single Muslim member from the BJP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"What kind of democracy do you talk about, do you have democratic thinking? There is a 20 per cent population of such a big religion and your party did not give a single ticket. It neither gave a ticket in Lok Sabha nor in Uttar Pradesh. It did not allow any Muslim to enter Rajya Sabha (on its ticket). How can you say that you take everyone along," he said targeting the opposition BJP.

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on January 23. Gehlot will present the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 10.

With PTI inputs.