Adani row: SC to hear plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report tomorrow
Adani-Hindenburg row: Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Central government to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate the Hindenburg Research report which has made allegations against the Indian industrialist Gautam Adani.
