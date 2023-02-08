The Adani-Hindenburg issue that has been rocking the stock market till now, has now reached the Parliament. The opposition has attacked the government led by PM Narendra Modi, alleging Gautam Adani is their ‘friend’. Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge today questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it needs to be found out whether the fundamentals of the Gautam Adani Group are strong or weak. Ruckus erupted in the Rajya Sabha following Mallikarjun Kharge's 'mouni baba' comment. The Budget Session of Parliament has witnessed a ruckus mainly over the Adani-Hindenburg row since it started.

