Adani's Debt: How much does he owe Indian banks and is it cautionary ?4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Global brokerage firm CSLA in its report said that bank fund to the overall Adani group debt is less than 40 per cent while Jefferies said that Indian banks' exposure to the Adani Group is within 'manageable limits
Adani Group's debt do not pose a risk to Indian banks according to reports by brokerages Jeffries and CSLA. Global brokerage firm CSLA in its report said that bank fund to the overall Adani group debt is less than 40 per cent. It said that bonds financial institutions and foreign banks form a larger part of it. While, Jefferies said that Indian banks' exposure to the Adani Group is within 'manageable limits.'
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×