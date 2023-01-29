Adani's Debt: How much does he owe Indian banks and is it cautionary ?

Adani Group's debt do not pose a risk to Indian banks according to reports by brokerages Jeffries and CSLA. Global brokerage firm CSLA in its report said that bank fund to the overall Adani group debt is less than 40 per cent. It said that bonds financial institutions and foreign banks form a larger part of it. While, Jefferies said that Indian banks' exposure to the Adani Group is within 'manageable limits.'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}