Adani stocks rally as SC ruling wins back confidence of investors
Shares of the Adani Group’s 10 listed companies hit upper circuits and 52-week highs on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rejected pleas for a special investigation team to take over the Hindenburg probe from Sebi
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Adani Group shares were trading higher on Wednesday morning in the anticipation of a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, which did not disappoint.
