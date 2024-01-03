Adani stocks rally as SC ruling wins back confidence of investors

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Adani Group shares were trading higher on Wednesday morning in the anticipation of a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, which did not disappoint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, ruled that there were no grounds to doubt the investigation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and said it saw no merit in letting another law enforcement agency or special investigation team probe the matter.

It gave the markets regulator three months to complete its investigation into US short seller Hindenburg Research's accusations last January that the conglomerate was "pulling the largest con in corporate history".

“Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate," Gautam Adani tweeted, welcoming the court’s ruling and thanking everyone who stood by the group.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate has taken steps to counter Hindenburg's allegations over the past 12 months, calling them a "distraction". In the third week of December a dozen or so senior executives led by Jugeshinder Singh, the group's chief financial officer, and the youngest Adani scion, Jeet Adani, met about 200 people including fund managers, analysts and self-styled investors in Pune.

"There is an immense wealth creation opportunity out there (in the Adani Group)," Jeet Adani said as he set about narrating the story of the group's businesses in energy, ports, airports and roads.

“There has been a systemic programme going on for at least the past four years. To be honest, I didn't even know that until I saw the half-yearly numbers that came out. I was shocked to see that when compared to last year, we have already surpassed the entire full-year Ebitda in the first half," he said.

Listed businesses of the Adani Group recorded Ebitda of ₹71,253 crore in April-September.

"That is the demonstration of everything that has happened this year, every distraction that has happened. We have just kept our heads down and focused on one thing we are good at. And that is execution," Jeet Adani said at the presentation, which Mint has seen.

Shares of the Adani Group’s 10 listed companies continued their rally on Wednesday, and the conglomerate has recovered more than half the market value lost it lost in the weeks after Hindenburg's devastating report.

On Wednesday morning, shares of Adani Enterprises touched a high of ₹3,199 a share, which was within the price band of last year's ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), which it was forced to cancel after Hindenburg released its report.

Adani Ports shares also hit a 52-week high, surging to ₹1,144 a share in anticipation of the petitions being dismissed. After the ruling, however, the stock, gave up almost all of its intraday gain of 6%, and was trading at ₹1,082.4, up 0.4%, at 12 pm.

Other group stocks also saw profit booking after hitting upper circuits. Adani Total Gas was locked at the 10% upper circuit at ₹11,00.95 for a while but was trading at ₹1049.75, up 4.88%, around noon. Adani Power was locked at the 5% upper circuit before erasing some gains to trade at ₹534.75, up 3.1%.

“The niche which we have created for ourselves in a market where execution is tough, where you require a lot of collaboration across different stakeholders be it the local communities, the government, customers, and everything together, the ability to navigate that stakeholder relationship and create world asset, run a world-class asset and finance in world-class manner is something we are proud that no one else has been able to replicate," Jeet Adani told investors last month.

Over the past year, the Adani Group has taken steps to get its house in order and win back the confidence of investors. For a few weeks after the Hindenburg report, all 10 listed Adani companies were hitting the lower circuits daily.

The group's promoters sold shares in both listed and private businesses, including a majority stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance to Bain Capital.

Adani Group also received a big vote for confidence from Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners, which invested close to $2.6 billion across six public companies. In November, the group received a $550 million investment from International Development Finance, the finance arm of the US government, to build a port in Sri Lanka.

"There was a time when some of the numbers were concerning," Jeet Adani acknowledged, referring to the high debt-to-Ebitda ratio. "But since then, we have systemically brought it down from what used to be 5 times to 2.5 times." The Adani Group has cut its debt-to-Ebitda ratio from 3.3 in December 2022 to 2.5 in September 2023.

Significantly, the group appears to be exiting its non-infrastructure business—it is currently evaluating bids for its stake in the FMCG joint venture with Wilmar Group.

