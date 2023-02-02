Adani stocks upset market’s budget cheer
- Sensex and Nifty went on to hit intraday highs of around 2% each, before turning their course on heavy selling in Adani shares
Mumbai: A rout in frontline Adani group stocks spoilt the party for the bulls who cheered the Budget, but were forced to retreat in the second half of the trading session on heavy selling in index counters like Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, which slumped 17-27%, and its cascading effect on banks such as SBI, which corrected almost 5%.
