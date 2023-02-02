Adani stocks upset market’s budget cheer

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC, who likened the scale of the Budget to legendary strongman “Bahubali," said, “Growth will be supported not only from the multiplier effect of the enhanced Infrastructure investment but also supportive monetary policy. The budget could have focused more on asset monetization but that can be pursued otherwise also depending upon market conditions." He attributed the post-Budget market reaction to “FPI outflows due to India’s premium valuations. FPIs tactical flows are going into cheaper markets from premium markets like India."