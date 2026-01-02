Adani Total Gas cuts CNG, cooking gas prices amid overhaul of pipeline tariffs

Adani Group and French giant TotalEnergies' joint venture, Adani Total Gas, on Friday, 2 January 2026, announced that the company has decided to slash the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas across multiple markets in the country, amid the overhaul of pipeline tariffs, reported the news agency PTI.

Adani Total Gas has slashed the CNG and domestic piped natural gas prices by up to ₹4, according to the company announcement cited by the agency report. This price reduction move follows the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) decision to overhaul its pipeline tariffs.

PNGRB's decision to revise the tariff rates was to streamline gas transportation charges and lower input costs for city gas distributors. According to the agency report, Adani's move is to deliver direct relief to households and the motorists using natural gas.

State-wise price reduction Gujarat: CNG prices down by ₹ 0.50 to ₹ 1.90 per kg; Domestic piped natural gas (PNG) down by up to ₹ 1.10 per standard cubic metre.

CNG prices down by 0.50 to 1.90 per kg; Domestic piped natural gas (PNG) down by up to 1.10 per standard cubic metre. Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra region: CNG prices down by ₹ 0.50 to ₹ 1.90 per kg; Domestic PNG down by up to ₹ 1.10 per standard cubic metre.

CNG prices down by 0.50 to 1.90 per kg; Domestic PNG down by up to 1.10 per standard cubic metre. Rajasthan: CNG prices reduced by ₹ 1.40 to ₹ 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by ₹ 1.10 to ₹ 4.00 per standard cubic metre.

CNG prices reduced by 1.40 to 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by 1.10 to 4.00 per standard cubic metre. Punjab: CNG prices reduced by ₹ 1.40 to ₹ 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by ₹ 1.10 to ₹ 4.00 per standard cubic metre.

Haryana-NCR: CNG prices reduced by ₹ 1.40 to ₹ 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by ₹ 1.10 to ₹ 4.00 per standard cubic metre.

CNG prices reduced by 1.40 to 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by 1.10 to 4.00 per standard cubic metre. Northern Madhya Pradesh and bordering Uttar Pradesh region: CNG prices reduced by ₹ 1.40 to ₹ 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by ₹ 1.10 to ₹ 4.00 per standard cubic metre.

CNG prices reduced by 1.40 to 2.55 per kg; Domestic PNG down by 1.10 to 4.00 per standard cubic metre. Central and Eastern India region: CNG prices reduced by ₹ 1.81 to ₹ 4.05 per kg; Domestic PNG down up to ₹ 4.00 per standard cubic metre. Apart from Adani Total Gas, companies like GAIL, Indraprastha Gas, and Think Gas have also reduced their CNG and PNG prices after PNGRB's new tariff overhaul.

PNGRB's new tariff overhaul The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), in an effort to simplify the tariff structure, passed a new order, which has collapsed three gas transportation zones into two, imposing a uniform Zone-1 tariff of ₹54 per million British thermal unit, excluding tax, for domestic PNG and CNG-Transport segments around the country.

“We welcome PNGRB's landmark initiative to simplify and rationalise gas transportation charges, a move that directly benefits millions of consumers who rely on CNG for their vehicles and piped natural gas for their homes,” Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, according to the agency report.

Manglani also highlighted that this reform seeks to encourage wider adoption of cleaner fuels across households and the transportation sector.

