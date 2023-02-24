Adani Total to start operations at Indian LNG terminal by mid-June
- The Adani Group's first LNG import terminal will boost gas use in India's east, where the Dhamra project is only the second import terminal
Adani Total Private Ltd will receive its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the Dhamra terminal on India's east coast in April and expects to start commercial operations 30 to 45 days after receiving the shipment, the Adani Group told Reuters.
