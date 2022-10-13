S&P Global Ratings withdrew its rating for Adani Transmission Ltd., ending an assessment of barely investment grade at the company’s request. The withdrawal of the BBB- rating follows a restructuring at the company, part of the conglomerate of Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man. The revamp didn’t weaken the protection for bondholders, S&P said.

The shift comes just a few weeks after a report by CreditSights, which called the group “deeply overleveraged." The research firm later revised its label, though stuck to its main conclusion that the conglomerate, which owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, has too much debt.

On Thursday, Adani Transmission in a regulatory filing said that “in the matter of acquisition of 49% Equity Shares of Alipurduar Transmission Limited, we would like to inform that the Company has further acquired additional 25% equity shares of APTL from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents. Further, the balance 26% equity shares of APTL will be acquired from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited after obtaining requisite approvals."

The conglomerate is in advanced talks with the infrastructure-focused Jaiprakash Group to buy their cement business for about ₹5,000 crore ($607 million), Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

Adani Transmission Limited reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹168 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at ₹433 crore. The company's total income from operations was at ₹3,249.7 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and ₹2,935.7 crore in the same period last year.