Adani Transmission’s S&P rating withdrawn at company's request1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- S&P still rates Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. at BBB- with a stable outlook
S&P Global Ratings withdrew its rating for Adani Transmission Ltd., ending an assessment of barely investment grade at the company’s request. The withdrawal of the BBB- rating follows a restructuring at the company, part of the conglomerate of Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man. The revamp didn’t weaken the protection for bondholders, S&P said.