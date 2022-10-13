Adani Transmission’s S&P rating withdrawn at company's request

On Thursday, Adani Transmission in a regulatory filing said that “in the matter of acquisition of 49% Equity Shares of Alipurduar Transmission Limited, we would like to inform that the Company has further acquired additional 25% equity shares of APTL from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents. Further, the balance 26% equity shares of APTL will be acquired from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited after obtaining requisite approvals."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}