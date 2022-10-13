Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani Transmission’s S&P rating withdrawn at company's request

1 min read . 12:23 PM ISTAgencies
A file photo of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

  • S&P still rates Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. at BBB- with a stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings withdrew its rating for Adani Transmission Ltd., ending an assessment of barely investment grade at the company’s request. The withdrawal of the BBB- rating follows a restructuring at the company, part of the conglomerate of Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man. The revamp didn’t weaken the protection for bondholders, S&P said. 

The shift comes just a few weeks after a report by CreditSights, which called the group “deeply overleveraged." The research firm later revised its label, though stuck to its main conclusion that the conglomerate, which owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, has too much debt.

On Thursday, Adani Transmission in a regulatory filing said that “in the matter of acquisition of 49% Equity Shares of Alipurduar Transmission Limited, we would like to inform that the Company has further acquired additional 25% equity shares of APTL from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents. Further, the balance 26% equity shares of APTL will be acquired from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited after obtaining requisite approvals."

The conglomerate is in advanced talks with the infrastructure-focused Jaiprakash Group to buy their cement business for about 5,000 crore ($607 million), Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

Adani Transmission Limited reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of 168 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at 433 crore. The company's total income from operations was at 3,249.7 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and 2,935.7 crore in the same period last year.

