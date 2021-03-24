OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Adani Transport wins 1,040 crore highway contract from NHAI in Telangana

NEW DELHI : Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) on Wednesday said it has won a 1039.90 crore highway project from NHAI in Telangana.

"We are pleased to inform you that ARTL has received a letter of award (LOA) for ...four laning of NH-365A from Kodad to Khammam in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)," the company said in a BSE filing.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bid cost of the project is 1,039.90 crore, it added.

The construction period of the project is two years, while the operation period is 15 years, it noted.

ARTL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of Adani Group.

The company said it will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector, which generates value for the stakeholders.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of eight NHAI road projects under HAM and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout