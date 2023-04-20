‘Adani tried utmost to get to me, but…’: Mahua Moitra's sharp rebuke as he met Sharad Pawar1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Oppn's demand for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani row
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Thursday that embattled businessman Gautam Adani had made futile attempts to connect with her. The remarks came in response to a meeting between the Adani Group chief and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. While Moitra has been vocal in her criticism following the Hindenburg report, Pawar had recently sparked outrage with his call for a Supreme Court committee probe.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×