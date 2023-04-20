Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Thursday that embattled businessman Gautam Adani had made futile attempts to connect with her. The remarks came in response to a meeting between the Adani Group chief and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. While Moitra has been vocal in her criticism following the Hindenburg report, Pawar had recently sparked outrage with his call for a Supreme Court committee probe.

“Adani tried utmost to get to me and a few others through his friends or wheeler dealers. He couldn’t even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani. I firmly believe till government takes action no politician should engage with this man," she asserted.

Moitra also asserted that she had ‘no fear in taking on Great Marathas’.

Adani hamaam mein to saare hi nange hai.

I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas . Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships.



And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest. pic.twitter.com/YVWEceJWTw — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 20, 2023

While the Opposition continues to clamour for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the industrialist reportedly met with Pawar at his home. The meeting - held at Pawar's south Mumbai residence - reportedly lasted for nearly two hours.

While Pawar is allied with the Congress he had reiterated a somewhat dissimilar stance earlier in April. Coming out in support of the Adani group, he hadcriticised the narrative around the US short seller's report. Pawar had said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani group since the ruling BJP would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe.

The NCP supremo had later said although his outfit does not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, it will not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

(With inputs from agencies)