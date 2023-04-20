While Pawar is allied with the Congress he had reiterated a somewhat dissimilar stance earlier in April. Coming out in support of the Adani group, he hadcriticised the narrative around the US short seller's report. Pawar had said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani group since the ruling BJP would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe.