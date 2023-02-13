Adani vs Ambani: Asia's two richest men to battle it out at Women's IPL auction
- A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL, which will be taking place on February 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced
The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday and will also see two of Asia's richest men battling out to form a strong cricket team for the latest T20 cricket league in the world. With the five teams fetching ₹4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for ₹951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.
