The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday and will also see two of Asia's richest men battling out to form a strong cricket team for the latest T20 cricket league in the world. With the five teams fetching ₹4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for ₹951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.

Gautam Adani's group had faced reversals twice in the race to own teams in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL). Adani Group, which had failed to buy an IPL team when the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises were up for sale in 2021, has made its official entry into Indian cricket by securing a women's team for WPL. Adani Sportsline spent a massive ₹1289 crore for the Ahmedabad side, which emerged as the most expensive franchise. Adani Group announced that the team will be named the Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance which already owns the most successful team in the Indian Premier League has also successfully put in a bid to win the Women's Mumbai team by shelling out ₹912.99 crore, the second highest after the bid put forward by Adani Group.

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL, which will be taking place on February 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced.

Meanwhile a total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

₹50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the ₹50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

30 players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹40 Lakh. The auction will start at 14:30 IST.