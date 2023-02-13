Adani vs Ambani: Asia's two richest men to battle it out at Women's IPL auction

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to bring about a paradigm shift in the landscape of women's cricket, is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday and will also see two of Asia's richest men battling out to form a strong cricket team for the latest T20 cricket league in the world. With the five teams fetching ₹4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for ₹951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.

