Adani Wilmar is Asia’s Best Performing IPO

Gautam Adani, the world's sixth richest man, has increased his fortune by about $30 billion in 2022, more than any other billionaire. His net worth of $106 billion is less than half that of Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk, but it is $10 billion higher than that of Ambani. While both would prefer markets to compensate them for writing India's renewable energy future, what's ticking for them right now is all the polluting stuff that's in short supply: coal, palm oil, gasoline, and construction materials. Investors prefer Adani simply because he is the more daring of the two.