Adani wins bid to supply power to Maharashtra; Congress attacks Shinde-Fadnavis-led govt, says ‘rigged deal will soon…’

The Congress party on Sunday launched an attack on Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government with the Adani Group winning a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra.

The grand-old-party leader claimed that it was a ‘rigged deal’ facilitated by the Mahayuti government.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Even as the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra totters towards a landslide defeat, this is what they choose to do with their last few days in power. Yet another Modani enterprise undoubtedly!.”

Shocking details of this rigged deal will soon start tumbling out, added Ramesh, the General Secretary in-charge Communications.

The Adani Group won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra for the long term after its quote of ₹4.08 per unit beat the likes of JSW Energy and Torrent Power, reported PTI.

Supplies are to start in 48 months from the date of award of the letter of intent.

The Adani Group, in a statement said, "Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) issues a letter of intent for 6,600 MW to Adani Power."

Adani Green is well positioned to achieve the 50 GW target with secured resource rich sites in strategic locations, ANI quoted Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, as saying.

"We are glad to collaborate with MSEDCL to meet the states' rising energy demand through renewable sources and fulfill its (renewable energy) RE commitments. Our goal is to accelerate India's clean energy transition. This is a crucial step towards the country's energy independence and building a sustainable future," added Sagar Adani.

According to PTI, Adani Power, India's largest private-sector thermal power generator, has a generation capacity in excess of 17 GW, which is rising to 31 GW by 2030.