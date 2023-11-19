Adani-Hindenburg row: Contempt plea filed in Supreme Court over SEBI probe delay
Adani-Hindenburg case: Application filed in SC against SEBI for delay enquiry
Adani-Hindenburg case: An application was filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against SEBI for not completing its enquiry in the Adani-Hindenburg matter within timeline framed by the apex court.
