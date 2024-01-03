Adani-Hindenburg case: Centre, SEBI to consider SC panel recommendation; 5 latest updates
Adani-Hindenburg Case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the SEBI to complete probe on Adani-Hindenburg case within three months.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed SEBI and the Centre to complete its probe of two pending cases out of 24 in the Adani-Hindenburg issue within 3 months.
"Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us," he posted on X. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue," he wrote on X.
-After the announcement of the veredict, advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the SC had made it clear that no further regulations are needed in the matter.
“The (Supreme) court has answered clearly by saying no further regulations need to be framed, the regulations are already there, and if SEBI wants, it can do it. The court said, ‘we are not going to direct SEBI to make any further regulations, and the regulatory framework is fine as of now’," says advocate Mukul Rohatgi told PTI.
