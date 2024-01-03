The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed SEBI and the Centre to complete its probe of two pending cases out of 24 in the Adani-Hindenburg issue within 3 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani-Hindenburg case Verdict live updates The government and SEBI are considering to act on the recommendations made by the court-appointed panel, reported ANI. In its hearing of the case on January 3, the apex court refused to transfer the probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant to a special investigation team. It also directed market regulator SEBI to finish its investigation into two pending cases related to the Adani-Hindenburg case within three months.

Adani-Hindenburg case: Top 5 updates -A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected one of the petition that mentioned Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report to suggest that SEBI was lackadaisical in conducting the investigation.

"A report by a third party organisation without any attempt to verify the authenticity of its allegations cannot be regarded as conclusive proof," the bench said.

-Apart from refusing to transfer the probe into the allegations on Adani group of stock price manipulation, the SC denied the transfer of the investigation case to special investigation team.

-The court also said that it must refrain from substituting its own wisdom over the regulatory policies of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the facts of the case do not warrant a transfer of investigation from the SEBI.

-After the announcement of the Supreme Court verdict on the case, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court declining to transfer the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

"Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us," he posted on X. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue," he wrote on X.

-After the announcement of the veredict, advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the SC had made it clear that no further regulations are needed in the matter.

“The (Supreme) court has answered clearly by saying no further regulations need to be framed, the regulations are already there, and if SEBI wants, it can do it. The court said, ‘we are not going to direct SEBI to make any further regulations, and the regulatory framework is fine as of now’," says advocate Mukul Rohatgi told PTI.

