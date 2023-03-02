The apex court has also directed SEBI to conduct the investigation within 2 months and submit a status report. SC sets up expert committee on the issue arising out of the Hindenburg report. Retd judge Justice AM Sapre will head the committee. The other members of the committee are Nandan Nilekani, KV Kamath, Somasekharan Sundaresan former judges OP Bhat, JP Devdatt are also part of six-member probe committee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}