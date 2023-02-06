The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide campaign over the Hindenburg-Adani row by staging protests in different parts of the country. Members of Congress in Telangana staged a protest outside the State Bank of India office in Hyderabad over the Adani issue. The Congress also held a protest in Jammu over the Adani issue.

Opposition parties on Monday protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded a Joint Parliament Committe investigation or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. Opposition parties met in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber in Parliament to chalk out a strategy on the Adani row and other issues.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM after opposition members held protest in Parliament seeking a discussion on the issue.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The protest by various opposition parties followed a meeting on Monday morning to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Although the Congress is getting the support of other opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

Those who participated in the meeting included Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

