Adani-Hindenburg row: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm, Opposition demands JPC. Key political updates
- Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM after opposition members held protest in Parliament seeking a discussion on the issue
The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide campaign over the Hindenburg-Adani row by staging protests in different parts of the country. Members of Congress in Telangana staged a protest outside the State Bank of India office in Hyderabad over the Adani issue. The Congress also held a protest in Jammu over the Adani issue.
