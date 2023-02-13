Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to setting up of expert panel by SC for strengthening regulatory mechanism
The Centre said that it wants to give names of domain experts for proposed panel on regulatory mechanism in sealed cover to Supreme Court.
As the Adani-Hindenburg controversy rages on, the Centre on Monday said that it had no obejctions to the setting up of a Supreme Court committee for strengthening regulations. The SC was hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout after the Hindenburg report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×