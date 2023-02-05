Adani-Hindenburg row: 'Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri ji', says Jairam Ramesh
Calling it ‘Adani MahaMegaScam’, Congress announces a countrywide protest on Monday against the 'silence' of the Modi government over the issue
NEW DELHI : Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday came down heavily on the central government amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reserving an "eloquent silence" on the 'Adani MahaMegaScam'.
