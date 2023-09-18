Adani-Hindenburg row: Fresh plea in Supreme Court seeks new panel with 'no conflicts of interest'2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:27 PM IST
New application filed in Supreme Court for formation of fresh expert committee in Hindenburg report case.
The Supreme Court of India has received a fresh plea that questions the integrity of the existing expert committee looking into the Hindenburg report on Adani Group accusing it of stock manipulation. The plea sought that the apex court formulate a new panel comprising individuals with unblemished integrity and no conflicts of interest in the matter related to the Hindenburg report.