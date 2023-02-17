Home / News / India /  Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani
Back

The Indian government has told the country's top court that "truthfulness" of allegations made by a U.S. short seller against the Adani Group should be looked into by a panel proposed to examine investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a Jan. 24 report, which the Adani Group denied. The Supreme Court is yet to issue an order on setting up the panel and its ambit.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x