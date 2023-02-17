Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani
US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a Jan. 24 report, which the Adani Group denied.
The Indian government has told the country's top court that "truthfulness" of allegations made by a U.S. short seller against the Adani Group should be looked into by a panel proposed to examine investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
