Home / News / India /  Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani

Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani

1 min read . 05:42 PM IST Reuters
Representative image

US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a Jan. 24 report, which the Adani Group denied.

The Indian government has told the country's top court that "truthfulness" of allegations made by a U.S. short seller against the Adani Group should be looked into by a panel proposed to examine investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a Jan. 24 report, which the Adani Group denied. The Supreme Court is yet to issue an order on setting up the panel and its ambit.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

