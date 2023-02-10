Adani-Hindenburg row: LIC chairman to meet top management, seek clarification
- LIC is the second largest shareholder in most of the listed Adani group companies, with a cumulative investment of ₹36,474.78 crore, which in percentage terms is 4.23% of the total public holding in those companies
The LIC chairman MR Kumar has informed that the LIC management will meet the Adani Group's top management soon and seek clarification on the crisis being faced by the diversified conglomerate.
