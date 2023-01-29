Adani-Hindenburg row: Mahua Moitra shares old tweets says, 'I Told You So'3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- Congress said that LIC and SBI ‘lost over ₹78,000 crore’ in market capitalisation of their shares due to exposure in Adani Group
Amid the allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani's fast-growing wealth by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, TMC leader Mahua Moitra has shared old tweets and letters, and wrote 'I Told You So'.
