Adani-Hindenburg row: SC rejects plea to gag media on short-selller report

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC rejects plea to gag media on short-selller report2 min read . 02:21 PM IST
- A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud declined the plea of advocate ML Sharma who mentioned the matter
Rejecting a plea, the Supreme Court has clarified that it will not issue any injunction against the media for reporting on Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court pronounces its order.
Rejecting a plea, the Supreme Court has clarified that it will not issue any injunction against the media for reporting on Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court pronounces its order.
The top court had reserved its order on 20 February on a batch of public interest litigation (PILs) on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research's bombshell report last month accusing it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation – claims the Adani Group have denied.
The top court had reserved its order on 20 February on a batch of public interest litigation (PILs) on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research's bombshell report last month accusing it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation – claims the Adani Group have denied.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud declined the plea of advocate ML Sharma who mentioned the matter, saying it is not going to issue any injunction to the media for reporting on the Hindenburg report.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud declined the plea of advocate ML Sharma who mentioned the matter, saying it is not going to issue any injunction to the media for reporting on the Hindenburg report.
“We are not going to issue any injunction to the media", the SC bench also comprising of Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stated.
“We are not going to issue any injunction to the media", the SC bench also comprising of Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stated.
Advocate ML Sharma mentioned his application and stressed his plea seeking a media gag on the Hindenburg report and news surrounding it.
Advocate ML Sharma mentioned his application and stressed his plea seeking a media gag on the Hindenburg report and news surrounding it.
The petitioner advocate ML Sharma had also sought an investigation against Hindenburg, whose report led to a frenzied selling-off of shares held by the Adani Group and sending its global stocks on a freefall.
The petitioner advocate ML Sharma had also sought an investigation against Hindenburg, whose report led to a frenzied selling-off of shares held by the Adani Group and sending its global stocks on a freefall.
Earlier on Monday, the SC had refused to take on record the suggestion of one of the petitioners and a report published by Forbes in a batch of PILs.
Earlier on Monday, the SC had refused to take on record the suggestion of one of the petitioners and a report published by Forbes in a batch of PILs.
The apex court on 17 February had refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market.
The apex court on 17 February had refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market.
Observing that it wants to maintain full transparency in the interests of investors, it said it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover.
Observing that it wants to maintain full transparency in the interests of investors, it said it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover.
"We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency," the bench had stated.
"We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency," the bench had stated.
On 10 February, the SC had said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani Group stock rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanism.
On 10 February, the SC had said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani Group stock rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanism.
Till now, four PILs have been filed in the top court on the issue by lawyers M L Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and activist Mukesh Kumar.
Till now, four PILs have been filed in the top court on the issue by lawyers M L Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and activist Mukesh Kumar.
Stocks of the Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses post Hindenburg's adverse report released late January. The combined market value of the 10 listed companies in the group has slumped by $146 billion, or around 60 per cent.
Stocks of the Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses post Hindenburg's adverse report released late January. The combined market value of the 10 listed companies in the group has slumped by $146 billion, or around 60 per cent.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs