Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI submits report, tells SC it has completed probe; check details1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
SEBI completes probe into Adani Group; recommends action in some cases for passing orders.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has completed its probe into Adani Group companies. The market regulator told the Supreme Court that the investigation spurred by the explosive Hindenburg report had been concluded and action has been recommended in some cases for passing orders.