Adani-Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer's links to Adani family
- ‘Greatest respect for ace lawyer Cyril Shroff but his daughter is married to Gautam Adani’s son,’ TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted
Amid the allegations of ‘stock manipulation and accounting malpractices’ levelled by US- based short seller Hindenburg Research, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has alleged SEBI officer's link to the Adani family. Cyril Shroff's daughter is married to billionaire Gautam Adani's son. The TMC MP has tweeted that ace lawyer Cyril Shroff serves on SEBI’s Committee on Corporate Governance & Insider Trading.
