Amid the allegations of ‘stock manipulation and accounting malpractices’ levelled by US- based short seller Hindenburg Research, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has alleged SEBI officer's link to the Adani family. Cyril Shroff's daughter is married to billionaire Gautam Adani's son. The TMC MP has tweeted that ace lawyer Cyril Shroff serves on SEBI’s Committee on Corporate Governance & Insider Trading.

“Greatest respect for ace lawyer Cyril Shroff but his daughter is married to Gautam Adani’s son. Shroff serves on SEBI’s Committee on Corporate Governance & Insider Trading. If at all @SEBI_India is examining the Adani's issue, Shroff should recuse himself. Perceptions are Reality," TMC MP Mahua tweeted.

After the the Dow Jones Sustainability Indice announced the removal of Adani Enterprises shares effective 7 February 2023, the TMC MP questioned: 'Why is NSE not reevaluating index membership of Adani stocks,?

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “S&P Dow Jones removes Adani Enterprises from Dow Jones indices due to charges of stock manipulation & accounting fraud. Why is @NSEIndia not reevaluating index membership of Adani stocks when international ones are?"

S&P Dow Jones removes Adani Enterprises from Dow Jones indices due to charges of stock manipulation & accounting fraud.

Why is @NSEIndia not reevaluating index membership of Adani stocks when international ones are? pic.twitter.com/nnL3WK1esM — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2023

"Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones sustainability indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of accounting fraud," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

The move by S&P Dow Jones comes amid leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE putting three Adani Group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements -- under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 15 per cent lower on the BSE in the morning trade on Friday. The counter had plunged over 26 per cent on Thursday and more than 28 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, opposition parties will meet Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament, a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout.

Various opposition parties on Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament over the Adani issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee investigation into it.

