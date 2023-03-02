After hearing a batch of four petitions that sought intervention of the court and an investigation on Adani-Hindenburg case, the apex court will deliver its decision on the formation of a panel on Thursday. The bench hearing the petition comprises CJI DY Chandrachud, justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

The petitions were heard by the Supreme Court bench on February 17. However, the bench had reserved its order on the composition and remit of a committee. The committee will be responsible for looking into the Adani-Hindenburg matter that led to a massive slide in the conglomerate’s stock value post the release of the report. The report accused Adani group of stock manipulation and frauds, but Gautam Adani-led group denied all such claims.

While hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court had turned down the government’s ‘sealed’ covered nominees for the probe committee members. It asserted that the selection of the panel members will be done by the court only, and in a transparent way. The apex court underlined how the process must set an example of transparency and confidence without an impression of the creation of a “government-appointed" panel.

The central government, in its note submitted in the court through solicitor general Tushar Mehta, had suggested the role of the proposed panel should be ascertaining the truthfulness of allegations against the Adani Group of companies in the Hindenburg report.

According to the note, the probe should also focus on Hindenburg’s admitted position of acquiring a ‘short position’ in the Adani group and gather details of all its transactions undertaken by it and its linked companies. The note also submitted a few names for the proposed panel in a sealed cover envelope.

Notably, the Hindenburg report, released on 24 January, claimed “brazen stock manipulation" and “accounting fraud" by the Gautam Adani-led group. The Adani-group replied to the report and rejected all its claims and called it an attempt to malign India’s image at a global level. However, the denial couldn’t stop the massive stock depreciation of the Adani stocks, that led its flagship firm losing over $120 billion on days.