Adani-Hindenburg saga: Supreme Court to deliver decision on probe panel today
The Supreme Court will deliver its decision on the panel formed to probe into the matter of Adani-Hindenburg row on Thursday
After hearing a batch of four petitions that sought intervention of the court and an investigation on Adani-Hindenburg case, the apex court will deliver its decision on the formation of a panel on Thursday. The bench hearing the petition comprises CJI DY Chandrachud, justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.
