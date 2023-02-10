The SEBI has written to custodian banks asking for details on beneficial owners of offshore funds and foreign portfolio investors by September, Reuters reported this week. However, there’s nothing the custodians can tell it by September that it doesn’t already know. To do more than just spruce up its database, the regulator will need to get creative, and arm itself with additional powers so that the fruit of its more robust supervision can withstand scrutiny by the appellate authority and India’s courts. Illicit flows must be stopped at the gate, but delicately. Or else, genuine investors will get irritated with India’s compliance burden.