Adani-Hindenburg Verdict: SC says ‘petitions lack adequate research’ | Chronology of Adani saga
The Supreme Court of India rejects key demands of petitioners seeking to derail the SEBI investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case. Read the complete story to unfold the chronology of events since the controversy began.
Adani-Hindenburg Case Verdict: The Supreme Court of India rejected key demands of petitioners seeking to derail the ongoing SEBI investigation into allegations raised by Hindenburg Research. The apex court dismissed reliance on a third-party report and affirmed faith in SEBI's handling of the case.