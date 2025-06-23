Adani’s clean energy push: India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant goes on stream — all you need to know

Adani New Industries Limited has launched India's first off-grid Green Hydrogen Plant in Gujarat, aimed at promoting clean energy. The facility operates independently using solar power and a Battery Energy Storage System, contributing to India's green hydrogen production goals.

Eshita Gain
Published23 Jun 2025, 02:47 PM IST
The Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, has commissioned India's first off-grid Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat.
The Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, has commissioned India's first off-grid Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat. (REUTERS)

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced that it has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, intending to achieve the nation's goal of transitioning to clean energy.

An off‑grid green hydrogen pilot plant produces green hydrogen, which is made by splitting water using electricity from renewable sources. The facility works without relying on the public electricity grid, especially in remote areas where traditional grid power is not available or less reliable.

New paradigm in renewable-powered hydrogen production

The plant is fully powered by solar energy and works with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which enables it to operate completely off-grid. “This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production,” said a company press release.

Also Read | Is the Israel-Iran war a billion-dollar threat to Adani Ports & SEZ?

The ANIL pilot plant is a 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated and controlled electrolyser system which is designed to respond to real-time renewable energy inputs.

This provision, also known as a closed-loop system, aids in flexibility of operations, particularly in addressing the shifting nature of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance, according to the company.

Project to help boost energy 
self-sufficiency 

The project aims to support India's ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and set a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across sectors where reducing carbon emissions is particularly difficult. The sectors in focus highly depend on fossil fuels for their operations.

Also Read | Adani Power adds Reliance Power’s former unit to its string of acquisitions

Green hydrogen is expected to play a role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The pilot plant also serves as the beginning of ANIL's upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat, a project that promises to contribute to India's low-carbon future.

Also Read | Isro’s ‘privatisation’: Questions raised as HAL outbids Adani, Bharat Dynamics

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship Government of India programme that aims to reduce import dependence, improve energy self-sufficiency and ramp up decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries, all in fulfilment of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAdani’s clean energy push: India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant goes on stream — all you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.