Adani’s clean energy push: India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant goes on stream — all you need to know

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced that it has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, intending to achieve the nation's goal of transitioning to clean energy.

Advertisement

An off‑grid green hydrogen pilot plant produces green hydrogen, which is made by splitting water using electricity from renewable sources. The facility works without relying on the public electricity grid, especially in remote areas where traditional grid power is not available or less reliable.

New paradigm in renewable-powered hydrogen production The plant is fully powered by solar energy and works with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which enables it to operate completely off-grid. “This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production,” said a company press release.

The ANIL pilot plant is a 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated and controlled electrolyser system which is designed to respond to real-time renewable energy inputs.

Advertisement

This provision, also known as a closed-loop system, aids in flexibility of operations, particularly in addressing the shifting nature of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance, according to the company.

Project to help boost energy

self-sufficiency The project aims to support India's ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and set a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across sectors where reducing carbon emissions is particularly difficult. The sectors in focus highly depend on fossil fuels for their operations.

Also Read | Adani Power adds Reliance Power’s former unit to its string of acquisitions

Green hydrogen is expected to play a role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The pilot plant also serves as the beginning of ANIL's upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat, a project that promises to contribute to India's low-carbon future.

Advertisement