Adani's Mundra Power Plant under scanner with $1 billion debt1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
- Adani's Mundra power plant has more liabilities than assets and has run up $1.8 billion of losses, as per a Bloomberg report
Adani's Mundra power plant has more liabilities than assets and has run up $1.8 billion of losses, as per a Bloomberg report which added that the conglomerate has deployed more than $1 billion of creative debt-financing to paper over the deficit and reassured investors and lenders that profits will come soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×