Adar Poonawalla cheers for Rishi Sunak in UK prime minister campaign
‘Rishi Sunak has impressed me most,’ said Adar Poonawalla.
Rishi Sunak has impressed Adar Poonawalla the most for his honesty and clarity on economic policy, the billionaire businessman has said. According to Poonawalla, Sunak gives much confidence to companies like the Serum Institute of India (SII) that see the UK as a global business hub. Poonawalla ended the Twitter post with #Ready4Rishi.